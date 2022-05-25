How Fatouma is continuing her education following COVID-19 school closures in Mali

The work is having a multiplier effect beyond the completion of the project: more villages are engaging, radios continue to broadcast messages on girls’ education and more materials are being translated.

Following project activities, the Education Academy of Timbuktu received an increasing number of requests for further awareness activities and materials on girls’ education from pedagogical centres and schools outside of the project’s reach. Community leaders were also mobilized and unanimously committed to support girls’ continuity of learning and their return to school through information and awareness efforts.

Some 15 schools are reported having reopened following the awareness raising sessions held under the project, according to the Director of the Education Academy of Timbuktu for the school year 2021-2022. Project materials are also being shared with educational activity centres in six communes to serve as model for youth advocacy.

Fatouma is speaking out for girls’ education and looking forward to what comes next: “I would like to continue my studies to become a doctor to save children and help girls who are victims of violence and forced marriage. I invite all girls to continue their studies because the future of the Timbuktu region depends on it.”

More advocacy and awareness work is needed to ensure girls continue learning, and that progress made on gender equality in and through education is safeguarded. This work contributed to UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition’s Gender Flagship and was funded by Wallonie-Bruxelles International.