How Smart Business Communicates: Secured Communications Launches Mercury Workspace in London
Mercury gives businesses peace of mind that their communications are impenetrable and safe from those with criminal intent.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global tech company Secured Communications continues to lead and innovate in the corporate world with the launch of the latest version of its ground-breaking communications platform Mercury in London today.
— Robert Wilson, CEO, Secured Communications
Mercury has long been the go-to provider for security professionals and law enforcement and the product has now been even further enhanced with the latest cutting-edge security and increased productivity for the corporate market.
Rob Wilson, CEO of Secured Communications, said: “It is important to us that we continue to lead the field in providing impenetrable and unrivalled communications. In a world without borders, cyber criminals are an exceptional threat to the privacy of your business. Mercury gives businesses peace of mind that their communications are impenetrable and safe from those with criminal intent.”
“Executives go to bed at night hoping that their company data and communications are secure. With Mercury they can sleep soundly knowing that the messages and files they send on the system are fully protected. There is no other product on the market that rivals Mercury for security and ease of use. It is both simple and powerful.”
In development for over two years, Mercury Workspace is the solution to challenges presented by today’s global workplace. Trusted by counter terrorism, security professionals and corporates worldwide, Mercury is a game changer for the corporate market offering file sharing of unlimited size, messaging, 2k video meetings and secure calls.
Mercury was used as the official communications platform at the annual LinCT-AA conference in London this week. The world’s leading counter-terrorism and security experts met at the event, sharing best practice and knowledge from law enforcement and intelligence agencies across the globe.
Secured Communications made headlines earlier in 2022 as the company first to market with the commercial implementation of messaging layer security (MLS). This protects each individual message with a different encryption key, giving users the highest level of security and privacy.
John Parkinson OBE, President of Secured Communications, said: “In a world of uncertainty where data is being compromised at every turn, we have based our technology on a foundation of security that comprises all of the productivity tools you need into one simple platform. Security is in our DNA.
“Simply, the best way to protect remote operations is to use a solution like Mercury that reduces vulnerabilities of moving information from one platform to another, and keeps everything in one secure, encrypted system.”
Online demonstrations of the new technology are available to businesses.
Notes to Editors:
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide.
Mercury, powered by Secured Communications, allows users to host secured video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files of unlimited size seamlessly, all within a single application interface in confidence with confidence, every time.
Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class personalized support in addition to providing customisation services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information.
Secured Communications prides itself on being a socially responsible company dedicated to improving security measures both near and far. Our Global Responsibility Initiative is founded on a grant program that expands our commitment to law enforcement, global intelligence and counter-terrorism agencies worldwide.
For more information visit: https://www.mercuryworkspace.com/.
The LinCT-AA conference is held annually, with previous events being held in New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Toronto and Los Angeles. Secured Communications is committed to supporting law enforcement, global intelligence and counter terrorism agencies worldwide and has been proud to support this conference globally for the past five years.
Media
Secured Communications
+1 775-232-5093
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mercury - How Smart Business Communicates