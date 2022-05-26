3T Pro Helps Acoustical Design Firm Get Back to Business Following Burglary

One of Texas’ best in computer support and IT services has helped a leading design firm back on its feet after burglary.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro announced today that it helped an acoustical design firm get back to business following a burglary.

“Have you ever been burglarized? Well, one of 3T Pro’s key clients, a globally renowned acoustical design firm based in Dallas, became rightfully panicked when their offices were burglarized, and all computers and servers were stolen,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

Richard C., one of the partners in the firm that had been burglarized, recalled, “We had a serious business crisis. All of our current files, including design blueprints and proposals, were lost. And the odds of recovering the stolen equipment were grim. Projects came to a screeching halt.”

Tommy explained that the firm, which operates much like an architectural firm, relies extensively on drawings, specifications, and large amounts of backup data. To not have access to their materials digitally was an extreme business problem.

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small- and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

“After one phone call, 3T Pro secured new equipment and had their entire network and data restored and back up to speed within 48 hours,” Tommy said. “Thanks to having an off-site backup of their data and a technician familiar with the business and system, the restart was almost seamless.”

Tommy reiterated that 3T Pro is a Dallas IT support and consulting firm that has been serving the wider Dallas area since 1992.

Richard stressed, “3T Pro is a true partner. They had us back up and running almost immediately. We could not be more impressed—or grateful.”

For more information, please visit 3tpro.com/our-services/ and https://3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/.

###

About 3T Pro

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. We offer hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and much more.

Contact Details:

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States