Liquid Hydrogen Market Analysis By Size Estimation, Share, Business Growth, Demand and Regional Trends

The growing demand for less oil and diesel dependence and the increasing concern about emission control is driving the demand for the market.

Liquid Hydrogen Market Size – USD 33.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6 %, Market Trends – The rise in liquid hydrogen application as an energy source for the train.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Liquid Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 50.39 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecasted timeframe, the global market for liquid hydrogen is forecasted to grow substantially owing to the growing demand for less oil and diesel dependency in terms of fuel. The rising government concern regarding environmental pollution and initiatives to reduce the emission level is also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecasted timeline. Furthermore, the increasing application of liquid hydrogen to run trains is expected to further fuel the market growth in the near future.

For, instance Germany has introduced the world's first train driven by hydrogen, revealing the beginning of an initiative to counter the role of polluting diesel trains with more expensive yet environmentally friendly technologies. The hydrogen trains are configured with fuel cells that generate electricity via a hydrogen and oxygen solution, the only pollution leaving water and steam. Excess energy is deposited on the train in lithium-ion batteries.

Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Giner ELX, Inc. acquired by Plug Power Inc. The deal will boost the total green hydrogen supply capability of Plug Power and increase the serviceable addressable market of Plug Power, supporting the optimistic green hydrogen targets of the organization to move from low-carbon to zero-carbon hydrogen solutions.

Based on the method, the market is expected to lead by the steam reforming segment over the forecast timeline. This method offers a reliable, effective, and widely used hydrogen production process.

Over the forecasted period, the pipeline segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.7%. For the energy supply purpose, the pipeline networks are a convenient way to supply liquid hydrogen.

During the forecasted timeframe, the automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The propulsion of fuel cell vehicles with liquid hydrogen is purely electronic.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

The Messer Group GmbH, Showa Denko K. K., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Linde PLC, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Plug Power Inc

Emergen Research has segmented the global Liquid Hydrogen Market on the basis of method, distribution, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrolysis

Steam Reforming

Coal Gasification

Others

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pipelines

Cryogenic liquid tankers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Chemical

Aerospace

Electronics

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Liquid Hydrogen Market It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Liquid Hydrogen Market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Flame Retardant Plastics market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Liquid Hydrogen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Liquid Hydrogen Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing concern about emission control

4.2.2.2. The growing demand for less oil and diesel dependence

4.2.2.3. The rising demand for electric vehicle

4.2.2.4. The increasing use of liquid hydrogen in electronic manufacturing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High flammability range

4.2.3.2. High Cost

4.2.3.3. Low density

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market/toc

Chapter 5. Liquid Hydrogen Market By Method Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Electrolysis

5.1.2. Steam Reforming

5.1.3. Coal Gasification

5.1.4. Others

Chapter 6. Liquid Hydrogen Market By Distribution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Distribution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Pipelines

6.1.2. Cryogenic liquid tankers

Chapter 7. Liquid Hydrogen Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Automotive

7.1.2. Chemical

7.1.3. Aerospace

7.1.4. Electronics

