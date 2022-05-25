Cellebrite’s Partnership with National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Helps Bring Justice to Victims of Crimes Against Children

On National Missing Children’s Day, Cellebrite and NCMEC reinforce their partnership and recognize those in law enforcement who fight for children’s safety and help bring home missing children

/EIN News/ -- TYSONS CORNER, Va. and ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite, a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), a leading organization in the fight against child exploitation, have deepened their longstanding partnership and reinforced their pledge to help to deliver justice for the victims of crimes against children.



Through this partnership, Cellebrite has provided law enforcement agencies access to powerful DI solutions and services that help solve cases, including helping to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. Cellebrite and NCMEC plan to expand the partnership over the next year by supporting law enforcement agencies that are re-opening cold cases involving child exploitation.

Marque Teegardin, President, Cellebrite Americas, said, “Today, on National Missing Children’s Day, we express our support for families with missing children and honor the heroes who work tirelessly to deliver justice for victims of these crimes. NCMEC has had an incalculable impact in the fight against child exploitation crimes for nearly forty years, and through our ongoing partnership, we are dedicated to using innovative solutions that will further enable law enforcement to find missing children, solve cases, and prevent these crimes from happening in the first place.”

“Together with Cellebrite, NCMEC is assisting law enforcement professionals across the United States to help protect innocent children,” said John Bischoff, Vice President Missing Child Division, NCMEC. “There is nothing more gratifying than helping to bring justice to a family that has been impacted by a child-related crime, and we remain committed to continuing the fight to protect children on National Missing Children’s Day and every day.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite .

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Since 1984, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® has served as the leading private, nonprofit organization helping to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent future victimization. As part of its work as the clearinghouse and resource center on issues relating to missing and exploited children, NCMEC operates a hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), and has assisted in the recovery of more than 376,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation, which has received more than 118 million reports. To learn more about NCMEC, visit www.missingkids.org.

