Saudi Arabian organisations receive most awards at Customer Experience and Intelligent Automation Show Middle East

RIYAD, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riyad Bank bags six distinguished awards including the Best CX Leadership honour

Region ready to bolster digital CX capabilities, 74% set to invest above USD 200K



62% of companies are reimagining their long term CX strategy revealed Intelligence Report 2022 launched at CX Live Show Dubai



48% of organisations cite an increased drive towards digital transformation implementation or expanding AI, data analytics, and cloud capabilities.



25th May 2022: Riyad, KSA: Organisations that have effectively invested in the digitization of the CX journey and made a mark to that effect were recognized at the Customer Experience Live and Intelligent Automation Show Middle East. Establishing their leadership across several categories, companies from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia bagged a total of 12 awards.

Winning six distinguished awards including the Best CX Leadership, Best Intelligent Automation and Operational Excellence, Best AI & Data Science Excellence Award, Intelligent Automation Leader of the Year BFSI award among others, Mohammed Al Dossay, SVP, Head of Customer Experience, Riyad Bank stated “At Riyad Bank, we firmly believe that an influential digital customer experience has customers well entrenched with the bank, keep them more satisfied, drive customer loyalty and open avenues for customer acquisition. Since Voice of Customer forms the basis for successful digital CX strategy, we ensure that it’s well covered and heard across the bank.”

Customer Experience Live Show Middle East held in Dubai on 24th and 25th May 2022 was organized by Customer Experience Live, a unique digital platform dedicated to the regional CX industry. Supported by Sprinklr, Oracle, SAP, Ujet.cx, First Hive, Hootsuite, Qualtrics, Emplifi, Valtech, Freshworks, Calabrio, Uniphore and Verint, the event saw over 600 senior leaders share insights on how they transformed CX into a growth lever for their organisations.

The CX show was further complimented by Intelligent Automation Show 2022, the Middle East's only IA show prioritising the intelligent automation agenda for corporates. Workato, UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Square One Technologies, Resolve, Appian, Aspire Systems and FourNxt Technologies supported the event.

Upon receiving the Best Customer Journey Mapping and Best VoC Transformation in Telecom awards, Rasha Al Mady, Customer Journey Director, channels by stc said, “At channels by stc, we always strive to reach our customers with operational efficiency and have the best quality of products and services to create the ultimate experience for our customers. To do that, we came up with an innovative omnichannel strategy to enhance and achieve a unified and seamless customer experience.”

Investments in Customer Experience (CX) technology are all set to soar as 74% of organisations in the Middle East plan to invest more than 200,000 US$ in 2022 revealed the Intelligence Report launched on the sidelines of the Customer Experience Live Show.

Providing key insights on the regional CX industry the report stated that businesses are showcasing agility and undertaking a tactical approach to CX as 62% of companies plan to revisit their long term CX strategies while 40% plan to make significant investments within 1 year.

Speaking at the launch of the Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report for 2022, Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director, Customer Experience Live said, “Artificial intelligence has changed the way brands connect with customers, making it easier to create personalized experiences and nurture long-term relationships. As organisations seek to increase customer understanding, improve loyalty, and reduce churn rate, 48% believe that digital transformation implementation or expanding AI, chatbots, analytics, and cloud capabilities are of utmost importance to meet consumer demand and enhance the experience.”

“Workato’s Enterprise Automation Platform enables companies to orchestrate data, processes, and user experience across the entire enterprise. Workato is committed to the region to ensure organisations are able to gain monumental benefits through its platforms” said Robert Ekstrom, Vice President and General Manager EMEA, Workato.

To download the report and to know more about Customer Experience Live, kindly visit https://www.customer-experience.live/cx-live-show