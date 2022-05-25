Interactive Fitness Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The global interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7.56 Billion in 2028

Rising awareness regarding fitness and health and adoption of more innovative and enhanced user engagement fitness games are key factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Interactive Fitness Market Size Is Expected To Reach Usd 7.56 Billion In 2028 And Register A Revenue Cagr Of 8.3% Over The Forecast Period, According To The Latest Report By Emergen Research. Increasing Prevalence Of Various Health Issues Due To Consumption Of Fast Food, Hectic Work Schedules, And Increasing Number Of Individuals Indulging In Sedentary Lifestyle Are Key Factors Resulting In Focus On Driving Awareness Regarding Fitness And Health, Which Is Expected To Continue To Drive Global Interactive Fitness Market Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period.

Furthermore, Covid-19 Pandemic Added A Significant Boost To The Digital Fitness Sector During The Global Financial Crisis. Indoor Exercise Options Are Becoming The ‘New Normal’ As Outdoor Options Such As Gyms, Clubs, Swimming Pools, And Other Fitness Facilities Have Taken A Toll With Lack Of Trainers, Financial Losses Due To Extended Lockdowns, And Social Distancing Norms Creating Fears Among Clients. This Is Encouraging Fitness-Conscious Customers To Seek Out At-Home Options To Resume Activities And A Healthy And Active Lifestyle Among An Increasing Consumer Base Globally.

Rising Awareness Regarding Fitness And Health And Adoption Of More Innovative And Enhanced User Engagement Fitness Games Are Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth

Interactive Fitness Market Size – Usd 3.96 Billion In 2020, Market Growth – At A Cagr Of 8.3%, Market Trends – High Demand From North America

Some Key Highlights From The Report

Demand For Fitness Products And Accessories Is Majorly Driven By Favorable Socioeconomic And Demographic Variables Such As Rapid Urbanization, Population Growth, Increasing Disposable Income, And An Increase In The Standard Of Living. Furthermore, Improved Internet Accessibility And Growing Internet Of Things (Iot) Penetration Is Also Expected To Open Up Future Opportunities For Players In The Market. Rising Demand For Various Features Such As Monitoring Heart Rate, Distance Covered And Steps Taken, Workout Schedules, Calories Burned, And Rising Awareness Regarding Overall Health Are Factors Expected To Boost Revenue Growth Of The Global Interactive Fitness Market Going Forward.

Some Major Companies In The Global Market Report Include Axtion Technology Llc, Echelon Fitness Multimedia Llc, Egym Inc., Evervue Usa Inc., Motion Fitness Llc, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health And Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., And Technogym Spa

In December 2020, Peloton Acquired Precor. As A Result Of This Acquisition, Peloton Aims To Increase Its Research And Development Capabilities, As Well As Expedite Its Penetration Of The Commercial Market With Precor's Highly Skilled Personnel. Peloton Plans To Produce Linked Workout Goods In The United States By The End Of The Calendar Year 2021.

Fitness Equipment Segment Accounted For A Significantly Large Revenue Share In 2020 Owing To Rapid Innovation In Fitness Equipment. Moreover, Rising Awareness Among People And Easy Availability Of Fitness Equipment In Various Platforms Is Expected To Drive Segment Revenue Growth.

Household Segment Registered A Significantly Large Revenue Share In 2020 Owing To Increasing Adoption Of At-Home Fitness Care Solutions. Due To Covid-19 Pandemic, Individuals Were Unable To Visit Gyms And Engage In Fitness Programs, Which Resulted Into Increasing Demand For Household Based Fitness Solutions.

Residential Segment Revenue Is Expected To Register A Rapid Growth Rate During The Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Urbanization And Initiatives Among Health-Conscious Towards Leading More Healthy And Fit Lifestyles.

Market In North America Accounted For Largest Revenue Share In 2020 Owing To Rapid Increase Of Obesity Rate In Countries In The Region. Increasing Obesity Rate Is Resulting In More Careful Focus On Food Consumption Patterns And Health And Wellness, Due To Which Fitness Equipment Manufacturers Are Making Investments And Focusing On Emerging Opportunities In The Market..

Segmental Analysis

The Global Interactive Fitness Market Is Broadly Segmented On The Basis Of Different Product Types, Application Range, End-Use Industries, Key Regions, And An Intensely Competitive Landscape. This Section Of The Report Is Solely Targeted At Readers Looking To Select The Most Appropriate And Lucrative Segments Of The Interactive Fitness Sector In A Strategic Manner. The Segmental Analysis Also Helps Companies Interested In This Sector Make Optimal Business Decisions And Achieve Their Desired Goals.

Factors expected to restrain market revenue growth include high cost of fitness equipment, failure to establish long-term involvement, and unresolved regulatory challenges. Power consumption and limited battery life of fitness devices, as well as constantly changing lifestyles and changing inclinations toward yoga and meditation, are possible limitations to global interactive fitness market growth.

Emergen Research Has Segmented The Global Interactive Fitness Market On The Basis Of Type, Application, End Use, And Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, Usd Million, 2018–2028)

Fitness Equipment

Software System

Application Outlook (Revenue, Usd Million, 2018–2028)

Gym

Household

End Use Outlook (Revenue, Usd Million, 2018–2028)

Non-Residential

Residential

Regional Analysis Of The Interactive Fitness Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest Of Eu)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Apac)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of Mea)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In Addition, The Market Is Growing At A Fast Pace And The Report Shows Us That There Are A Couple Of Key Factors Behind That. The Most Important Factor That’s Helping The Market Grow Faster Than Usual Is The Tough Competition.

Key Points Of Interactive Fitness Market:

Extensive Coverage Of The Analysis Of The Interactive Fitness Market

Key Insights Into The Regional Spread Of The Industry In Key Geographies

Radical Insights Into The Vital Market Trends; Both Current And Emerging Trends, And Factors Influencing The Growth Of The Market

Comprehensive Coverage Of The Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Overall Growth Of The Interactive Fitness Market

Complete Data About The Key Manufacturers And Vendors In The Interactive Fitness Market

