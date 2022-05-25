Medical Coding Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Medical Coding Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Coding Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical coding market size is expected to grow from $14.33 billion in 2021 to $15.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.61%. The global medical coding market size is expected to reach $23.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.62%. The rising need for a universal language in medical documents is expected to propel the medical coding market growth.

The medical coding market consists of sales of medical coding by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer software solutions and services used to the convert medical records into universal medical alphanumeric codes. The medical information includes procedures, healthcare diagnostics, equipment, and medical services. The consequent summarizing, data-friendly codes help with the reduction of time-consuming medical reports. This method involves extracting information from documentation, applying the codes, and creating a claim for payment by insurance carriers.

Global Medical Coding Market Trends

The increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is a new trend gaining popularity in medical coding market. AI is defined as the imitation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic human actions. The adoption of artificial intelligence is expected to streamline medical billing workflows in addition to making the work of medical coders accurate and improving efficiency. The adoption holds more relevance considering the growing healthcare data and increased complexity. In addition, the medical coding will require fewer searches to find proper codes for unstructured data to relieve medical coding fatigue.

Global Medical Coding Market Segments

The global medical coding market is segmented:

By Component: In-House, Outsourced

By Classification System: International Classification of Diseases (ICDs), Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), Current Procedural Terminology (CPT)

By End-User: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Care Providers

By Geography: The global medical coding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Coding Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides Global medical coding market overviews, global medical coding market analysis and Global medical coding market forecast market size and growth, Global medical coding market share, Global medical coding market segments and geographies, Global medical coding market players, Global medical coding market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Global medical coding market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Coding Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Company, AcerHealth Inc, Alpha Coding Experts LLC, Aveanna Healthcare LLC, EqualizeRCM Services, IBM Corporation, iMedX Inc, Infinx Healthcare, Nuance Communications Inc, Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited, Optum360, Oracle Corporation, Precyse Solutions LLC, QWay Health LLC, Vee Technologies Private Limited, Aviacode Inc, Maxim Health Information Services, MRA Health Information Services, Thrive Inc, Conifer Health Solutions, Humana, and Access Healthcare.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business