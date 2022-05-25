Global Small Gas Engine Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Small Gas Engine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Small Gas Engine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the small gas engine market size is expected to grow from $2.61 billion in 2021 to $2.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The global small gas engines market size is expected to grow to $3.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%. The rise in the construction industry is driving the small gas engine market.

The small gas engine market consists of sales of small gas engine products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used in various outdoor power equipment and for power generation for small power capacity applications. Small gas engines are small, low-powered internal combustion gasoline-powered engines that usually run-on gases such as coal gas, producer gas, biogas, landfill gas, or natural gas.

Global Small Gas Engine Market Trends

New technology advancements in small gas engines are shaping the small gas engine market. Companies are investing in manufacturing advanced small gas engines, which will meet the needs of the customers.

The global small gas engine market is segmented:

By Engine Displacement: 20 cc to 100 cc, 101 cc to 400 cc, 401 cc to 650 cc

By End-Use: Gardening, Industrial, Construction

By Equipment: Lawnmower, Chainsaw, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, Portable Generator, Rotary Tiller, Pressure Washer, Concrete Vibrators, Concrete Screed, Edger, Leaf Blower, Snow Blower

By Geography: The global small gas engine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Small Gas Engine Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides small gas engine global market overviews, small gas engine global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global small gas engine global market, small gas engine market share, small gas engine global market segments and geographies, small gas engine global market trends, small gas engine global market players, small gas engine market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The small gas engine global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Small Gas Engine Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Briggs and Stratton Corporation, Kohler Co., Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Yamaha Motor Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kubota Corporation, Kipor Power, Champion Power Equipment, Generac, Fuji Heavy Industries, Fuzhou Launtop M&E Co., Ltd, Liquid Combustion Technology, Lifan Power, Zongshen Power, and Subaru.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

