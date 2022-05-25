Natural Language Processing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 28% Through 2026

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Natural Language Processing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the natural language processing market size is expected to grow from $15.14 billion in 2021 to $19.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. The global NLP market size is expected to grow to $52.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.3%. The increasing usage of smart devices is driving the natural language processing market growth.

The natural language processing (NLP) market consists of sales of NLP by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable computers to understand and analyze human language. NLP helps the computer using artificial intelligence to take real-world input and make sense of it in a way a computer can understand. The computers collect information through microphones and programs.

Global Natural Language Processing Market Trends

Technology advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the NLP market. Major companies operating in the market are upgrading and launching technologically advanced NLP software for market growth.

Global Natural Language Processing Market Segments

By Processing Type: Text, Speech or Voice, Image

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

By Component: Statistical, Hybrid

By Application: Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Risk and Threat Detection

By End-User Industry: Education, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global natural language processing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Natural Language Processing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides natural language processing global market overviews, healthcare natural language processing global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global natural language processing market, natural language processing market share, natural language processing global market segments and geographies, natural language processing market players, natural language processing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The natural language processing global market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Natural Language Processing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Company, Apple Inc, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corporation, NetBase Quid Inc, Nokia Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Gnani Innovations Private Limited, Mihup Communications Private Limited, and Observe.AI.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

