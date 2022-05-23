Meeting with the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming

TAJIKISTAN, May 23 - On May 23, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming.

During the meeting, the subject of discussion was the current state and prospects for multilateral cooperation of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the implementation of plans in this direction within the Organization.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the fruitful activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for 20 years, the interaction of member states, the results of the anniversary Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe and wished the newly appointed Secretary General Zhang Ming success in his official activities.

The parties exchanged views on the practical implementation of the SCO Development Strategy until 2025, the Dushanbe Declaration of the 20th Anniversary and the Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the areas of politics, trade and economic relations, transport infrastructure, effective use of the transit potential of the SCO member states and cultural and humanitarian ties were discussed.

Attention was paid to the Plan of Priority Practical Measures to Eliminate the Socio-Economic, Financial and Food Consequences of the Pandemic in the SCO Region, Meetings of Ministers of Industry and Ministers of Energy, the proposal of the Tajik side to develop and adopt the Strategy for the Economic Development of the SCO Region until 2030.

During the meeting, issues of regional security, joint cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism, ensuring information security and combating cybercrime, as well as the initiative of Tajikistan to establish the SCO Drug Control Center in Dushanbe were also considered.

At the meeting, the course of development of the situation in Afghanistan was also touched upon.