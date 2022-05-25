India Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Analysis by Industry Size, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.73% during 2022-2027. Minimally invasive (MI) surgery refers to the medical procedures performed through minor incisions in the body instead of large openings. It utilizes small-sized tools, cameras and lights that are introduced in the body through small incisions to perform the surgery. The surgeries are conducted using various surgical, laparoscopic, visualization and monitoring devices. In comparison to traditional invasive surgeries, MI surgeries aid in minimizing damage to human tissues, facilitate faster recovery and offer a higher accuracy rate. As a result, they are widely used for the treatment of various medical ailments, such as orthopedic, gastrointestinal, bariatric and cardiac disorders.
The India minimally invasive surgery market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, such as cancer, arthritis and cardiovascular diseases. MI surgeries are associated with reduced procedural trauma, recovery time and postoperative complications. Moreover, the widespread utilization of high-definition (HD) cameras and narrow-band imaging endoscopy technologies to enhance precision and visualization is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with rising health consciousness among the masses, is anticipated to drive the market toward growth across the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India minimally invasive surgery market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Surgical Devices
Laparoscopy Devices
Monitoring and Visualization Devices
Breakup by Application:
Bariatric Surgery
Breast Surgery
Cardiac Surgery
Cosmetic Surgery
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Gynaecological Surgery
Orthopedics and Spine Surgery
Thoracic Surgery
Others
Breakup by End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
