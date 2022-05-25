Healthcare IT Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the healthcare IT market to reach US$ 552.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Healthcare IT Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global healthcare IT market reached a value of US$ 260.5 Billion in 2021. Healthcare involves the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases or other physical and mental ailments. The combination of the healthcare industry and information technology (IT) functions to regulate, manage, and mechanize operations across medical organizations. The utilization of advanced technological solutions in the health and wellness sector provides a practical patient-centric approach for treatments and ensures smooth communication between doctors and patients. Such healthcare IT infrastructures include computerized physician order entry systems, electronic health management, medical record-keeping, etc.
The changing demographic trends across the globe, coupled with the expanding geriatric population and the widespread prevalence of lifestyle diseases, are straining healthcare resources. This, in turn, is driving the healthcare IT market, where IT solutions can be employed to enhance coordination in chronic disease management. Furthermore, the increasing upgradation of medical infrastructures, along with the growing need for the efficient management and easy access to medical data, are also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for safety and confidentiality of patient information is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising adoption of digital solutions to automate the treatment process, including for the admission of patients, maintaining records of treatments, scheduling follow-ups, etc., is expected to fuel the healthcare IT market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the healthcare IT market to reach US$ 552.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
General Electric Company
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Cerner Corporation
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Wipro Limited
Oracle Corporation
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
SAS Institute Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
McKesson Corporation
Epic Systems Corporation
Athenahealth, Inc.
abd Infor, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product and Services:
Healthcare Provider Solutions
Clinical Solutions
Nonclinical Healthcare IT Solutions
Healthcare Payer Solutions
Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Systems
Claims Management Solutions
Analytics and Fraud Management Solutions
Member Eligibility Management Solutions
Provider Network Management Solutions
Billing and Accounts (Payment) Management Solutions
Customer Relationship Management Solutions
Population Health Management Solutions
Other Payer Solutions
Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services
Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services Market
Payer IT Outsourcing Services
Operational IT Outsourcing Services
Breakup by Component:
Software
Hardware
Services
Breakup by Delivery Mode:
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Breakup by End-User:
Healthcare Providers
Hospitals
Ambulatory Care Centers
Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
Pharmacies
Healthcare Payers
Private Payers
Public Payers
Others
Breakup by Region:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
