Healthcare IT Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2022-2027

Healthcare IT Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the healthcare IT market to reach US$ 552.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Healthcare IT Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global healthcare IT market reached a value of US$ 260.5 Billion in 2021. Healthcare involves the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases or other physical and mental ailments. The combination of the healthcare industry and information technology (IT) functions to regulate, manage, and mechanize operations across medical organizations. The utilization of advanced technological solutions in the health and wellness sector provides a practical patient-centric approach for treatments and ensures smooth communication between doctors and patients. Such healthcare IT infrastructures include computerized physician order entry systems, electronic health management, medical record-keeping, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market/requestsample

The changing demographic trends across the globe, coupled with the expanding geriatric population and the widespread prevalence of lifestyle diseases, are straining healthcare resources. This, in turn, is driving the healthcare IT market, where IT solutions can be employed to enhance coordination in chronic disease management. Furthermore, the increasing upgradation of medical infrastructures, along with the growing need for the efficient management and easy access to medical data, are also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for safety and confidentiality of patient information is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising adoption of digital solutions to automate the treatment process, including for the admission of patients, maintaining records of treatments, scheduling follow-ups, etc., is expected to fuel the healthcare IT market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the healthcare IT market to reach US$ 552.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2022-2027.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1329&method=1

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Athenahealth, Inc.

abd Infor, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product and Services:

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Clinical Solutions

Nonclinical Healthcare IT Solutions

Healthcare Payer Solutions

Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Systems

Claims Management Solutions

Analytics and Fraud Management Solutions

Member Eligibility Management Solutions

Provider Network Management Solutions

Billing and Accounts (Payment) Management Solutions

Customer Relationship Management Solutions

Population Health Management Solutions

Other Payer Solutions

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services

Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services Market

Payer IT Outsourcing Services

Operational IT Outsourcing Services

Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Breakup by End-User:

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Private Payers

Public Payers

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Digital Health Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/connected-drug-delivery-devices-market

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oncology-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market

Virtual Clinical Trials Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-clinical-trials-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.