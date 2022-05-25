Submit Release
Fabrica Kraft LLC Launches New Website For Custom Cushion and Pillows

Leading manufacturer of home furnishings, Fabrica Kraft LLC, announces the launch of their new website to deliver custom cushion & pillow to customers worldwide

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neha and her team at Fabrica Kraft LLC have taken their passion to help as many people as possible worldwide to create their desired space a notch higher as the company recently launched a new website - https://www.cushionscustom.online/. The move reiterates the company's commitment to delivering high-quality crafted products made from the finest materials at reasonable prices.

A recent report published by Allied Market Research put the size of the global home decor market at $616.6 billion in 2019, with a projection that it will hit $838.6 billion by 2027, amid increasing demand from different categories of customers. While several brands have emerged across the globe to meet the growing and diverse needs of clients, the relatively exorbitant prices of products without commensurate level of quality remains a problem for millions of people worldwide. However, Neha seeks to change this narrative with the creation of Fabrica Kraft LLC and the subsequent launch of a new website.

The user-friendly online store will bring the range of products offered by Fabrica Kraft LLC closer to their customers, with an easy-to-navigate interface that enables customers to browse through the store and purchase their favorite items. Known for using Sunbrella fabric only as well as other quality materials, the women-owned and disabled-owned brand has a team of well-trained and highly experienced professionals combining excellent craftsmanship with passion to deliver the best possible experience to customers.

Fabrica Kraft LLC manufactures custom cushion and pillows of any size, shape and purpose and has grown to become a leading name in the industry, uniquely combining quality with relative affordability and on-time delivery.

For further information about Fabrica Kraft LLC and the items offered, visit - https://www.cushionscustom.online/. Fabrica Kraft LLC can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

About Fabrica Kraft LLC
Fabrica Kraft LLC was founded primarily to bridge the gap between quality home furnishings and affordability by delivering custom cushion and pillows to customers without requiring them to break the bank. The company has grown to become one of the best manufacturers of made-up home furnishings, leveraging their experience of over two decades in the field to deliver a fantastic experience to customers.

Neha
Fabrica Kraft LLC
care@cushionscustom.online

