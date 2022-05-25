Ballistic Composites Market Size 2022-2027: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the ballistic composites market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.87% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Ballistic Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Ballistic composites represent high-performance fibers capable of absorbing the shock and impact energy caused by explosions. They comprise of layered structural composites with polymer matrix reinforced with glass, carbon, para-aramid fibers, etc., for enhanced strength and stiffness. Ballistic composites are generally utilized as raw materials to manufacture helmets, vests, body and vehicle armors, shields, etc. They provide various advantages, including resistance to heat and corrosion, high thermal conductivity, durability, etc. Consequently, ballistic composites find extensive applications across several industries, such as defense, automotive, aviation, aerospace, etc.
The increasing incidences of armed conflicts, violence, terrorism, etc., across the globe are among the primary factors driving the ballistic composites market. Moreover, the rising need for military modernization to improve national security is further catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, the rapid development of next-generation weaponry systems to support and improve the survivability and efficiency of the troops is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, ballistic composites are gaining traction in the ground, air, and marine vessels to increase combat efficiencies against external and overhead artillery and machine gunfire, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the launch of lightweight, comfortable, and user-friendly variants to offer enhanced protection against ballistic threats, such as bullets and flying debris, is expected to propel the ballistic composites market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the ballistic composites market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.87% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
BAE Systems plc
Barrday Inc.
Gaffco Ballistics Inc.
Gurit Holding AG
Honeywell International Inc.
II-VI Incorporated
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.
MKU Limited
Morgan Advanced Materials
PRF Composite Materials
Southern States LLC and Teijin Limited.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Fiber Type:
Aramids
Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)
S-Glass
Others
Breakup by Matrix Type:
Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)
Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)
Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)
Breakup by Application:
Armor
Helmets and Face Protection
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
