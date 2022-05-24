Northern communities awarded gaming grants to improve services, support not-for-profits

CANADA, May 24 - People throughout northern B.C. will benefit from upgrades to not-for-profit services and programs with additional funding from B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants program.

Nine new capital project grants were awarded throughout northern B.C. for a total of $429,369.

“These investments in northern B.C. will improve services from emergency response to arts and culture spaces to child care,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs and MLA for Stikine. “Not-for-profit organizations are at the heart of fostering healthy, connected and safe communities in all corners of the province."

With this final round of 2021-22 funding, the Community Gaming Grants capital projects program will provide $3.8 million to 51 not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. for upgrades to community infrastructure, updated technology and new equipment. This is in addition to $5 million in capital funding for 45 not-for-profit groups announced in January 2022.

New projects funded in this round of grants in northern B.C. include:

a new truck for Houston Search and Rescue that will help provide access to remote search areas and improve response times to keep community members safer;

a renovated gallery space at the Terrace Art Association so that people will have more room to physically distance, attend meetings and workshops, and enjoy art;

a new water tank, air-conditioning unit, flooring and new furnaces for Prince George Alano Society’s building that serves as a support space for people in recovery; and

a modernized elevator for improved accessibility so that more people can access the services at the Quesnel and District Child Development Centre Association.

Organizations that have been navigating increased service pressures during the pandemic have been prioritized in this round of funding. Many not-for-profit organizations are using these funds to make adjustments that support physical distancing and other measures to ensure services and activities meet public health and safety guidelines.

“Houston Search and Rescue is a team of 30 volunteers. We respond to search-and-rescue emergencies in the Houston area and throughout the northwest area of British Columbia,” said Andy Muma, president, Houston Search and Rescue. “This rescue truck will provide much-needed capacity to carry emergency equipment and volunteers to these events.”

All Community Gaming Grants funding in 2021-22 must comply with provincial health orders, and the program allows organizations to delay service and project delivery until this can be done safely.

Quotes:

Caroline Miller, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming –

“As the organizations in B.C. communities continue to emerge from pandemic-restricted operations and the challenges of operating over the past two years, provincial gaming grant funding is one of their vital sources of income. Funding major capital projects means fresh starts, expansion, repairs and broadening an organization’s impact on and reach into their community. These groups are to be applauded as they continue their work with community members to improve lives and keep more than 85,000 B.C. residents employed.”

Niki Sharma, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits –

“Many non-profits are struggling with dwindling budgets because demand for their services has increased in the post-pandemic recovery period. Throughout the pandemic, non-profits continued to stock food banks, provide essential services such as child care, and help vulnerable people in need. Our government is supporting non-profits with Community Gaming Grants so they can continue to deliver the critical services British Columbians count on throughout the province.”

Quick Facts:

Community Gaming Grants provide approximately $140 million each year to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people in British Columbia with $5 million dedicated to funding the capital project sector.

To support vulnerable British Columbians during the COVID-19 crisis, the Province provided a $3-million emergency grant from the Community Gaming Grants program to Food Banks British Columbia in March 2020.

Learn More:

The full list of capital projects grant recipients for this round of funding is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Community_gaming_grants_round_2_21-22.pdf

For more information on Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/community-gaming-grants

To read the March 2020 news release on emergency COVID-19 Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020MAH0049-000583