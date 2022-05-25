Agricultural Robots Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2022-2027

Agricultural Robots Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the agricultural robots market to reach US$ 17.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Agricultural Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2021. Agricultural robots, or agribots, are autonomous machines utilized for improving the quality and efficiency of yield, reducing dependency on manual labor, enhancing overall crop productivity, etc. These robots are mainly equipped with end-effectors or specialized arms to perform diverse horticultural activities, including seeding and planting, field mapping, weed control, intercultural operations, harvesting, aerial data collection, fertilizing and irrigation, soil analysis, environmental monitoring, etc. Apart from this, agricultural robots are also used for washing and milking livestock in the dairy farming industry.

The escalating demand for organic and plant-based food products across the globe is encouraging farmers to adopt modern machinery and robotics by replacing the conventional farming processes. This is one of the primary factors driving the agricultural robots market. In line with this, the growing trend of mechanization in the agriculture sector, owing to rising shift of farmers towards modern tools and equipment to improve their total productivity and generate more revenue, is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the high cost of manual labor and the shortage of skilled agricultural workers are propelling the product demand. Besides this, several technological advancements, including the introduction of GPS-enabled robots and the integration of AI-based devices, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In the coming years, the increasing investments by numerous manufacturers in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing an innovative range of agribots are expected to catalyze the agricultural robots market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the agricultural robots market to reach US$ 17.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

Agco Corporation

Lely Holding S.À.R.L

AG Eagle LLC

Agribotix LLC

Agrobot

Harvest Automation

Naio Technologies

Precision Hawk

IBM

Agjunction, Inc.

DJI

Boumatic Robotics

V.

AG Leader Technology

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

Autocopter Corp

Auroras S.R.L.

Grownetics Inc.

Autonomous Tractor Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Others

Breakup by Application:

Field Farming

Dairy Farm Management

Animal Management

Soil Management

Crop Management

Others

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

