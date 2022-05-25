Instant Coffee Market Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth & Forecast to 2022-2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, title “Instant Coffee Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global instant coffee market size reached US$ 12.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 17.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

In recent years, the instant coffee manufacturers have introduced organic coffee as well as several new flavours. Along with this, they are using advanced technologies for producing higher quality coffee, thereby, boosting the demand for instant coffee globally. Additionally, as instant coffee accords convenience to the consumers to prepare coffee in less time, it has catalysed the growth of the market worldwide. Moreover, single-serve packaging formats are rapidly gaining popularity due to increasing focus on convenience and health-consciousness. This is anticipated to provide a positive impact to the market growth. Some of the other factors fuelling the global instant coffee market include rising urbanisation, premiumisation, affordability and longer shelf life. However, the usage of acrylamide in instant coffee has been associated with a number of adverse health effects which, in turn, is hampering the global instant coffee market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global instant coffee market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, packaging and distribution channel.

Competitive Landscape:

Nestle

Starbucks Corporation

Matthew Algie & Company Ltd.

Kraft Foods Inc.

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Strauss Group Ltd.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Tchibo Coffee International Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

Spray Dried

Freeze Dried

Breakup by Packaging:

Jar

Pouch

Sachet

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business-To-Business

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Regional Insights:

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

