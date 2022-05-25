Pan Masala Market in India, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth & Forecast to 2022-2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pan Masala Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the pan masala market in India reached a value of INR 41,821 Crore in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of INR 53,081.51 Crore in 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Indian Pan Masala Market Trends:

In recent years, the growing awareness among individuals regarding the harmful effects of tobacco products has escalated the demand for flavored or plain pan masala in India. Due to this, several manufactures are offering innovative product variants to enhance the flavor and expand their consumer base. In addition, they are introducing products in flexible, convenient, and cost-efficient packaging, such as pouches or sachets, that keep the product sealed. This ensures longer shelf life while retaining the aromatic fragrance of the product. Besides this, numerous players are investing in aggressive promotional activities and celebrity endorsements to promote their products.

Indian Pan Masala Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the pan masala market in India, along with forecasts at the country and state level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, price and packaging.

Breakup by Type:

Pan Masala with Tobacco

Plain

Flavored

Others

Breakup by Price:

Premium

Non-Premium

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch

Cans

Others

Regional Insights:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Jharkhand

Delhi

Others

