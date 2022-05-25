Submit Release
Secretary Naig Honors Andrew Kaldenberg with Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Poultry producer and environmental steward from Adair County recognized for outstanding leadership in agriculture

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 25, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Andrew Kaldenberg with Rose Acre Farms at the Saints Center in Stuart, Iowa.

“Andrew goes above and beyond to optimize egg production, while ensuring quality bird care and environmental stewardship remain top priorities,” said Secretary Naig. “Andrew’s commitment to excellence is not only reflected through continuous improvement efforts on the farm, but also in his commitment to giving back to his local community. Andrew exemplifies the true character of Iowa agriculture, making him a deserving recipient of this award.”

Rose Acre Farms, now one of America’s largest egg producers, began as a small family operation with 1,000 hens before growing to include 17 facilities in eight states. Andrew has held the position of Complex Manager at the Stuart Egg Farm, a location housing 1.3 million layers and 375,000 pullets, for 26 years. He has worked with Rose Acre Farms for 35 years.

Rose Acre Farms has implemented practices to protect Iowa’s natural resources, without compromising its strong standards for egg production and animal care. Efforts implemented include recycling wastewater for cropland irrigation, constructing wetlands to foster natural water purification, processing manure into Grade A compost for local farmers and gardeners and utilizing broken eggs as a liming agent for farm ground.

From raising pullets and laying hens to washing and packaging eggs, environmental stewardship and animal husbandry are of utmost importance to Andrew and Rose Acre Farms. Andrew takes pride in going the extra mile to ensure animal health, evident through the creation of an Animal Welfare Program that focuses on identifying innovative cage and barn designs and feed formulations to exceed nutritional needs.

When not managing the Stuart Egg Farm, Andrew serves as an industry and community leader. He was the president of the Iowa Poultry Association Board of Directors for 10 years and has been a member of the Iowa Egg Council Board of Directors for 16 years. He also coordinates Rose Acre Farms’ participation in the Cracking Hunger program and is a member of the Stuart Chamber of Commerce and Lutheran Church of Hope.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible by the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers. This award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock and being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.

