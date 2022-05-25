Việt Nam Dairy 2022 to be held in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, May 25 -

A press conference to introduce the Việt Nam Dairy 2022 was held in the capital city on Tuesday. — Photo provided by the event's organisers

HÀ NỘI — The third Việt Nam International Milk and Dairy Products Exhibition (Việt Nam Dairy 2022) will take place at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre from May 31 to June 4, the event's organisers have announced.

Co-organised by Vietnam Dairy Association (VDA) and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR), the upcoming exhibition will have 200 booths from 150 domestic and foreign exhibitors. Among them will be Vinamilk, Friesland Campina, Nestle, Nutifood, Abbott and Vinasoy.

Participated firms will showcase milk and dairy products, ingredients and technology in the dairy industry, processing and packaging lines in the industry, animal feed and veterinary machines, dairy cattle breeds, environment treatment technology, food safety standard management system and other services in the dairy sector.

Chairman of VDA Trần Quang Trung described the event as a major trade promotion event to connect domestic and foreign businesses.

"It will also help firms find new partners, expand their markets and enhance their cooperation in trade, investment and science and technology to improve their competitiveness, contributing to ensuring the sustainable development of Việt Nam's dairy industry," Trung told a press conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Several conferences discussing the development of the local dairy industry in the new normal conditions; the use of high technology in dairy farming and Industry 4.0 and the role of milk, and dairy products in enhancing the people's health and in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic will be held on the sideline of the event, Trung said.

Despite the prolonged pandemic, the domestic dairy industry still produced over 1.76 billion litres of fresh milk in 2021, up 3.5 per cent year-on-year. Powdered milk production volume also saw positive growth of 14.5 per cent year-on-year to 150,000 tonnes, congthuong.vn reported.

In 2021, the sector had a turnover of nearly US$300 million. Among its export outlets last year, Iraq was the largest one, accounting for over 50 per cent of the sector's total export value.

"The dairy industry is making efforts to contribute to the recovery of the local economy after the pandemic. Its strategy is to gradually develop in a modern and synchronous direction in terms of raw materials, production and finished products besides applying digital transformation in production, sharpening competitiveness to deeply integrate into the regional and the global economy and meeting the increasing demands of people," Trung said. — VNS