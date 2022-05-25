Compared with a TV, is a projector worth it？
Projectors appear more in people’s daily life. Now let us understand which a better choice between a TV and a projector is so that you find it easier to decide.NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Projectors are getting hit in home decoration and entertainment. When it comes to home decoration, TVs are always standing in a dominant position complying with people’s default choices. While after the pandemic era, people are exploring more and more entertainment at home to kill the time. Projectors, which used to be considered commercial or cinema devices, appeared more in people’s daily life. But there are still much hesitation and confusion when making a decision between a TV and a projector. Now let us understand which a better choice is by comparing their features so that you will find it easier to decide on your next purchase.
The ADVANTAGES compared to a TV
1. LARGE view with high-quality IMAGE
The first impression of a projector for most people is in movie theaters. With a large screen in the front, a strong beam projects the wonderful movies on it. The characters and elegant scenes appear in front of our eyes. We will get more immersive in the movie with a big screen. It has been a couple of years since the birth of home projectors. But the home-aimed projectors turns popular in recent years. With the TV’s size getting bigger and bigger, people’s demand for the large-screen view is increasing. Under a limited space, the projection size can be adjusted from different sizes. It can perfectly suit various conditions.
Some worry that the brightness and image clarity will be greatly reduced in an enlarged image. The emergence of 4K Technology took the market by storm, and both decent quality projectors and large screen TV now come equipped with this Technology delivering stunning picture quality. As for the brightness, the manufacturers also studied much. There emerged laser source and some image-enhancement technology to deliver a brighter and clearer image for users. For example, Dangbei Mars Pro adopts ALPD technology and laser source, which delivers up to 3,200 ANSI lumens, meeting the demands of various light conditions.
2. EYE guard
Large screens decrease fatigue and damage to the eyes. There will be a lot of radiation directly from the TV light source, especially on mobile phones and tablets. However, the projector directly shoots the light toward the wall and feeds back the picture to the human eye through the reflection of the wall, which is the diffuse reflection of the projector. Moreover, a professional ophthalmological institution has tested the impact of mobile phones, tablets, TV sets, and projectors on children's vision. The results also show that projectors have the least impact on children's eyesight, mobile phones and pads have the greatest impact, and televisions are the second.
3. PORTABLE
From the appearance, we can tell that projectors are mostly in small sizes. It is much more convenient for us to take it from different spaces. And the projectors nowadays have supported a lot more connections. Except for the wired connection, it enables to connect to many devices like pc computers, Switch, PS4, and tv boxes. You can directly project the content on your smartphone to enjoy a large-screen video experience. Also, the smart projectors suit a lot of necessary scenes in daily life, such as classes, meetings, and other training scenes. It brings a lot more convenience to our modern life.
4. LOWER price
Price is probably one of the biggest myths about Smart Projectors that keep consumers from buying them for home use. Projectors are much more affordable when compared to large-screen high-resolution television sets. You can find yourself a decent HD projector well under $1000. On the other hand, good quality 80-inch television will come for around $1500 or more. When speaking of televisions, screen sizes are just the starting point for most buyers; additional features drive up the cost significantly.
To sum up, if you are interested in a large view, a projector would be a much more cost-effective option.
Alice Freeman
projector 1
mall@dangbei.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other