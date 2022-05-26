Dangbei Mars Pro Review: the uniqueness of this laser projector
Dangbei Mars Pro is the first flagship projector for overseas use. This article test it from three aspects to show you the uniqueness of this laser projector.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei Mars Pro projector is the first flagship laser projector released after Dangbei projector layout overseas market, currently only available in The united state、Canada and Taiwan(China. This laser projector is not only very unique in appearance, but also has excellent performance in terms of hardware configuration and picture.
Appearance
Front : Dangbei Mars Pro laser projector consists mainly of a glass IML suspension panel and a metal frame, with a concave and convex overhanging inlay design that makes the Dangbei Mars Pro projector very unique. The gold embossed Dangbei logo is presented diagonally with the 4K logo, and the projector's lens and focus module are encapsulated in the middle glass panel.
Sides: The sides of the Dangbei Mars Pro laser projector are aircraft aluminum skeleton design with left and right through ventilation design that promotes air circulation inside the projector. This allows for maximum heat dissipation. The Dangbei Mars Pro projector supports both Dolby and DTS sound modes, which are also marked on both sides in a prominent position, bringing the ultimate audio and visual enjoyment.
Top: The top of the Dangbei Mars Pro laser projector is a whole 2.5D nano-coated glass panel with only one touch button to switch it on and off, as clear as ink, warm to the touch, and with a mirror effect that brings a different kind of brilliance.
Back: The back of the Dangbei Mars Pro laser projector has difference interface available, there are two conventional USB and HDMI ports, one of the HDMI also supports eARC, the latency of external gaming devices as low as 20ms. in addition to the configuration of 3.5mm audio, network cable, SPDIF, power supply interface, greatly expanding the scope of use of the projector.
The special feature of the Dangbei Mars Pro projector remote control is the mouse button, which when long pressed, puts it into mouse mode, allowing even mobile versions of apps such as Netflix to be used on the projector without any hindrance.
System
The Dangbei Mars Pro 4K laser projector has MT9669 chip (flagship), along with 4G RAM and 128 ROM. The system runs very smoothly, and the large storage space can download various software applications as well as film and TV resources. It has an in-built UI assistant and operates Android 9.0 system. The design and outlet is sleek, yet simple, with various detailed features, including time, weather and memory status, etc.
It offers Bluetooth 5.0 along with 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi connectivity, which are even smoother to connect with, with its quick wireless connectivity option. The sound system on the Dangbei Mars Pro is of two 10W speakers. The projector system supports Dolby Audio and DTS for clear sound.
Image Quality
Moving to the image quality of this 4K laser home projector, we see that it’s vivid and clear, with all the details displayed brilliantly. This theatre projector has not only 4K resolution but also has 3200 ANSI lumens brightness. What does this mean? Well, it projects clear, bright, and distinct colors on the screen not just under indoor lighting, but also under ambient lighting and in broad daylight.
This home laser projector provides a whole experience with its 300 inches of screen projection and an amazing viewing experience. It has multiple inbuilt features, like auto keystone correction, autofocus, intelligent screen alignment, and also intelligent obstacle avoidance. This saves the user from adjusting these things on their own, as they are already inbuilt to auto adjustment for a quality experience and great quality image.
It even has the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. This certification is provided under the promise that the projector is more caring for the human eye in comparison to the other ones available in the market.
Conclusion
All in all, with its many distinct, futuristically innovative features and amazing memory space, the project is value for money in the existing market this year. With its amazing processor and UI features, it is available for $1,599, which is a decent price for the market it is competing in with its many specs. But with the global shortage of chips, prices could rise at any time.
