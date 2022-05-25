Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Uvalde Victims

Today, in accordance with the recent Presidential order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all Commonwealth of Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately out of respect for the victims of the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“My heart breaks for the students, families and community facing this unimaginable tragedy. Frances and I are praying for the families and the Uvalde community,” said Gov. Wolf. “​I am monitoring this grave incident as it unfolds.”  

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

