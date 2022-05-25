Submit Release
Emerging Pop Artist Isaiah Brown Unveils Official Lyric Video For Unforgettable Hit Single "Superhero"

Isaiah Brown Snapshot Taken in Santa Monica, CA After A Surprise Appearance at The Chestnut Club for Off The Record Nights Event

Isaiah Brown taps into the superhuman source of unconditional love with his new single, which is now accompanied by a nostalgic comic book-themed lyric video.

If we all used that power-unconditional love towards everybody around us-we could all be the superhero we looked up to as children.”
— Isaiah Brown
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up and coming pop artist Isaiah Brown reminds us that each person is as important as the next. Brown seems to get this point across in a nostalgic and illustrative way after premiering the lyric video on YouTube Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.

Through tough times historically humans are proven to gravitate towards music that lifts spirits and reveals a light at the end of the tunnel. Emerging pop artist Isaiah Brown emphasizes how important one's love can be to the entire growth of our society in his new single "Superhero." After immersing ourselves in the record, we might feel a sense of hope or joy through the promising message that Isaiah Brown "can be your superhero." We had the good fortune of asking a few questions regarding the single via Zoom, to which Brown stated that "the song isn't about me being special or a superhero, but for everybody to recognize that they all have a special power in them. If we all used that power-unconditional love towards everybody around us-we could all be the superhero we looked up to as children."

It is no surprise that Isaiah Brown is releasing his catalog with an important message attached to it, but "Superhero" certainly is a refreshing reminder of the power behind the human heart and soul. Be sure to feel the energy for yourself by viewing the lyric video here.

