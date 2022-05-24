Submit Release
Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Board Of Canvassers

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho State Board of Canvassers will meet at 2:30 p.m., on June 1, 2022, in the Office of the Secretary of State in the Idaho Capitol Building in Boise. Matters to be discussed are listed below.

AGENDA
IDAHO STATE BOARD OF CANVASSERS MEETING
June 1, 2022
2:30 p.m.
Secretary of State Conference Room – E205
  1. Call to Order
  2. Canvass the Election Results for the May 17, 2022 Primary
  3. Adjournment

Individuals who will require language interpretation or special assistance to accommodate physical, vision, or other impairments, please call the Secretary of State’s Office at (208) 334-2852 at least three days prior to the public meeting date so that arrangements can be made.

###

