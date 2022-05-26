Former President & CEO of Zale Corporation, Mary Forte, Launches Vistage Chief Executive Group in Philly/S. Jersey Area
I am excited and grateful to lead the members of my peer advisory group on their journey.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1957, Vistage brings together exclusive groups of high-performing CEO’s and business owners through a proven leadership experience that delivers results both personally and professionally. When leaders come together in their confidential monthly private advisory group meetings, they gain perspective, clarity and support to help them become better leaders and accelerate their company’s growth. More than 27,000 Vistage members worldwide from 26 countries, have access to expert speakers, personalize coaching sessions and international networking.
— Mary Forte
“I am excited and grateful to lead the members of my peer advisory group on their journey. They are true leaders in every sense of the word, and have already demonstrated their interest and commitment in helping each other continue to grow,” Mary said. “Being a Vistage chair allows me to support others leaders, work with bright and motivated people who want to grow both professionally and personally, and help our members connect and learn from each other in a peer advisory group setting.”
Mary was born and raised in Philadelphia, and has lived in a total of 9 states as she was pursuing her career. She spent 13 years in Dallas, TX working at Zale Corporation, where she work her way up to President and CEO of the Corporation. During her tenure the appreciation of the common stock exceeded that of the S & P 500, the Specialty Retail Index, as well as industry peers like Tiffany and Movado. And the PE ratio also reached a 5 year high.
Over the last 25 years, Mary has served on numerous boards including Alex and Ani, Nambe, Circa, National Retail Federation, Jewelers Vigilance Committee, Jewelers of America, Vice Chair for Jewelers for Children, University of Texas Southwestern Health Systems Board of Visitors, Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas National Advisory Council, Advisory Board for Hong Kong Association of North Texas, Co-Chair: Sarasota Fundraising for Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa Fl, Habitat for Humanity of Sarasota, FL. And inducted into Women’s Jewelry Association Hall of Fame in 2004.
To learn more about Mary’s Vistage peer advisory group, email Mary.Forte@vistagechair.com
Vistage is the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and mid-sized businesses. For more than 60 years, Vistage has been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while non-members with comparable small and mid-size businesses saw revenues decrease by 4.7% according to a study by Dun & Bradstreet.
