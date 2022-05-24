Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market to be grow at a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2021-2028 | PerkinElmer, Abaxis

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cancer and advancements in technology are key factors expected to continue drive revenue growth of the lab-on-a-chip market going ahead

Market Size – USD 5.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead. Lab-on-a-chip-based devices are the integration of several disciplines and miniaturization of laboratory procedures.

These devices are branching out into additional aspects of healthcare such as stem cell, drug delivery, synthetic biology, and environmental monitoring owing to high level of integration required to develop LOC devices.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and collaborations. Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare, Abaxis Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation and others are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Microfluidics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostic Labs

Hospitals

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Sengenics launched multi-antigen COVID-19 biochip test, ImmuSAFE, which is a lab-based biochip test that uses the company’s patented KREX protein folding technology. ImmuSAFE enables the identification of target epitopes, titres, and Ig class/sub-class (IgG, IgA, IgM; IgG1-4) of antibodies produced at various stages of COVID-19 infection; from disease development, initial exposure, and post-recovery to post-vaccination.

Application of microfluidics has made it possible to shift conventional laboratory procedures to lab-on-a-chip. Microfluidics aims to reduce mistakes in cost management and offer good return on investment. Microfluidics has been used extensively in the manufacturing of a wide variety of consumer products.

In proteomics, lab-on-a-chip offers the opportunity to perform protein analysis. Proteomics also show great potential for protein crystallization, which is an important field that reveals 3D structures of a protein. Application of lab-on-a-chip can help researchers simultaneously control all possible parameters in the fastest way, which enables crystallization of a protein.

Radical Features of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Report:

The report encompasses Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Life and Pensions Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry

