Data Fabric Market Growth strategies With Leading Key Players – Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation
Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data fabric market size reached USD 1.14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving global data fabric market revenue growth. Rapid developments in in-memory computing are factors also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. In-memory computing enables super-fast speed and the scaling of unlimited volumes of data, while also simplifying accessibility to an increasing number of data sources.
As stored data is accessed considerably quickly while it is stored in Random-Access Memory (RAM) and flash memory, in-memory processing enables data to be evaluated in real-time, allowing for speedier business reporting and decision-making. Rapid developments in in-memory computing is expected to drive demand for in-memory data fabric in the near future.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/908
The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Data Fabric market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.
Some major companies in the market report include SAP SE, Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Idera, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.
Key Highlights from the Report
Service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for integration, consultancy, support, and maintenance services to ease implementation and operation of data fabric solutions.
Small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of data fabric solutions and services among small and medium-sized enterprises globally.
On-cloud segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate. Rising adoption of cloud services among end-users is a key factor expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of this segment.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/908
Emergen Research has segmented the global data fabric market on the basis of component, type, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Solution
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
In-Memory data fabric
Disk-based data fabric
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-premises
On-cloud
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Customer Experience Management
Fraud Detection and Security Management
Sales and Marketing Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Business Process Management
Asset Management
Supply Chain Management
Workforce Management
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Media & Entertainment
Retail & e-Commerce
Energy & Utilities
Education
Travel & Hospitality
Others
To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-fabric-market
Regional Analysis:
Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.
ToC of the report:
Chapter 1: Market overview and scope
Chapter 2: Market outlook
Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic
Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations
Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry
Chapter 7: Regional analysis
Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications
Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/908
Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
extended reality market
https://www.google.at/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/extended-reality-market
logistics robots market
https://www.google.at/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/logistics-robots-market
sports technology market
https://www.google.at/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-technology-market
mushroom cultivation market
https://www.google.at/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mushroom-cultivation-market
cognitive assessment and training market
https://www.google.at/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-data-fabric-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn