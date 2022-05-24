Data Fabric Market Growth strategies With Leading Key Players – Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.14 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.2%, Market Trends – Rapid developments in in-memory computing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data fabric market size reached USD 1.14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving global data fabric market revenue growth. Rapid developments in in-memory computing are factors also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. In-memory computing enables super-fast speed and the scaling of unlimited volumes of data, while also simplifying accessibility to an increasing number of data sources.

As stored data is accessed considerably quickly while it is stored in Random-Access Memory (RAM) and flash memory, in-memory processing enables data to be evaluated in real-time, allowing for speedier business reporting and decision-making. Rapid developments in in-memory computing is expected to drive demand for in-memory data fabric in the near future.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Data Fabric market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

Some major companies in the market report include SAP SE, Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Idera, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.

Key Highlights from the Report

Service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for integration, consultancy, support, and maintenance services to ease implementation and operation of data fabric solutions.

Small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of data fabric solutions and services among small and medium-sized enterprises globally.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate. Rising adoption of cloud services among end-users is a key factor expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global data fabric market on the basis of component, type, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In-Memory data fabric

Disk-based data fabric

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

On-cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Experience Management

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Business Process Management

Asset Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Retail & e-Commerce

Energy & Utilities

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

