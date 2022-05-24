Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff Following Uvalde, Texas Shooting

PHOENIX — In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Governor Doug Ducey today ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset, Saturday, May 28 in honor of the victims of the Uvalde, Texas shooting.

“Our prayers are with the parents, families, students and staff of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX at this unimaginable time,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s events are heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. We are thankful for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, law enforcement and community members who responded so quickly. In honor and remembrance of the victims, flags at all State of Arizona buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset, Saturday, May 28.”

###