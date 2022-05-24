Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,626 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff Following Uvalde, Texas Shooting

PHOENIX — In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Governor Doug Ducey today ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset, Saturday, May 28 in honor of the victims of the Uvalde, Texas shooting.

“Our prayers are with the parents, families, students and staff of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX at this unimaginable time,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s events are heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. We are thankful for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, law enforcement and community members who responded so quickly. In honor and remembrance of the victims, flags at all State of Arizona buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset, Saturday, May 28.”

###

 

You just read:

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff Following Uvalde, Texas Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.