Maine CDC Announces Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Skowhegan Store

May 24, 2022
Human Services

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified a case of acute hepatitis A virus in a Skowhegan food service worker. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can spread through contaminated food or water.

The food service worker handled food while infectious at Walmart, 60 Fairgrounds Market Place, Skowhegan, on these dates during three weeks in May:

  • May 7, 2022, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • May 8, 10, 11, 12, and 14, 2022, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • May 15, 17, 18, 19, and 21, 2022, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone who purchased and/or ate food from the deli in this Walmart during these times could be at risk for hepatitis A infection. This applies only to food prepared in the deli during these dates and times. No other food or items were potentially contaminated.

You can prevent getting hepatitis A with a vaccine. Even people who are exposed to hepatitis A can avoid getting sick if they get the vaccine within 14 days of exposure.

Maine CDC recommends:

  • Discard any deli food items bought at this Walmart during the times listed above.
  • If you ate any food prepared in the deli at Walmart during these times, get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of eating the food.
  • Individuals who worked in the deli at Walmart during these times should get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of the first exposure.
  • If you are already vaccinated for hepatitis A, you are already protected. You do not need to get any other hepatitis A vaccine doses now.
  • Anyone who ate food from the deli or worked in the deli at Walmart during these times should watch for these symptoms:
    • tiredness
    • low or no appetite
    • stomach pain
    • nausea
    • dark-colored urine
    • jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention.

Hepatitis A symptoms range from mild to severe sickness. People who get very ill may need to go to a hospital and their symptoms can last several months. Most children younger than 6 years old do not have symptoms or have mild symptoms.

Hepatitis A can spread through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected. Symptoms begin to show 15–50 days after exposure to the virus. An infected person can spread the virus to others about two weeks before symptoms begin and lasting until one week after symptoms begin.

Get more information on Hepatitis A from the U.S. CDC website.

