SIRAJULLAH WINS $150,000 JUDGMENT IN DEFAMATION SUIT AGAINST BALA AGITATORS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Superior Court rendered judgment in favor of Plaintiff Dr. Mohammad Sirajullah in the amount of $150,000 against Defendants Saifuddin Kutubi, Quazi Moshhoorul Huda, and Shafi Uddin Ahmed for defamation.

After a lengthy denial of the allegations against them and asserting that the defamation case represented an attack on protected speech and rights of petition under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, defendants failed in their series of attempts to have the defamation case terminated. Judge Richard Rico and Judge Jon R. Takasugi of the LA County Superior Court denied the motions to strike, anti-SLAPP motions and demurrers as filed by defendants, ultimately finding that the defendants had “engaged in a private campaign to discredit Plaintiff [Sirajullah]” and tarnish his professional reputation and standing within the community.

After Dr. Sirajullah served three (3) consecutive terms as the President of the Bangladesh Association of Los Angeles (“BALA”), the defendants falsely accused Dr. Sirajullah of mishandling BALA funds and claimed that he had been allegedly removed as BALA’s President and was under investigation by the IRS. In a notarized apology, each of the defendants have since admitted to fabricating the allegations against Dr. Sirajullah and BALA has confirmed that the allegations are false, as Dr. Sirajullah currently serves as BALA’s Election Committee Chairman.

Plaintiff’s attorney, Cole Sheridan, provided the following statement:

“While First Amendment freedoms are touchstones of our democracy, exercising these freedoms to falsify accusations of crimes for political, social or financial gain is not supported by our Constitution and should not be tolerated in a civilized society. We Americans, with our roots in Bangladesh, should strengthen our commitment to bring the best of Bangladesh to our local communities and the circumstances of this case do not reflect our collective best. We are pleased with the Court’s rulings and ultimate judgment and look forward to seeing Dr. Sirajullah continue to serve as a community leader. Moving forward, it is our hope that this case inspires us to choose paths of cooperation within the Bangladeshi community and collectively raise the quality of our thoughts, our voices and our actions.”

Each of the three above-referenced defendants have since issued notarized admissions of fraud and apologies for public circulation. For more information about this case or to receive copies of the court judgment, the notarized admissions and apologies from the defendants or other case records, please contact BALA’s President-Elect, Syed M. Hossain, by email at babufromdhaka@gmail.com or visit the LA County Superior Court website at https://www.lacourt.org regarding Case No. 18STCV08065.