From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Maine State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 111 at the Alfred/Lyman town line. The crash involved three FedEx vehicles and a passenger car. The vehicles were traveling West on Route 111 when they collided due to traffic slowing down and vehicles following too closely. The driver of one of the FedEx vehicles, a female from Sanford, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the FedEx vehicles sustained considerable damage while one was pushed off the road and into a tree. The leaves near the tree caught fire but were quickly extinguished. One lane of traffic was kept open while the scene was cleared. The vehicles have been towed and traffic is moving freely again.