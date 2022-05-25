CEO Conference in Arizona Will Focus on Success in 2023
The World's Best Connectors' 4th Annual Conference--Leading...from the Top--is Presented by Arizona State University and co-hosted by BlackOwned.com
Denise Meridith is the CEO of World's Best Connectors, which is hosting the Leading from the Top Conference Presented by Arizona State University on October 27, 2022.
Reimagining C-Suites in the Post-Pandemic, Post-George Floyd, Post-Jan 6 Era
Being a CEO in 2023 is not the same as being a CEO in 2019...We will explore how to reimagine C-suites in the Post-Pandemic, Post-George Floyd, Post-Jan 6 Era.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February 2020, most executives in the southwestern US were happily looking forward to a profitable new decade. Progressive cities like Phoenix and Austin were competing for and benefitting from the influx of corporations from both the north (e.g., Seattle) and the east (e.g., Detroit). But since March 2020, momentous events (e.g., the pandemic, natural disasters, civil unrest, etc.) have disrupted the traditional hierarchical structure of businesses and impacted all business people from the nail technician to the multi-billion-dollar manufacturer. On October 27, 2022, "The Leading…From the Top Conference Presented by Arizona State University" in Scottsdale, Arizona, will focus on helping experienced CEOs and business owners plan for completely new roles and business operations in 2023 and beyond.
The Leading from the Top Conference will be the fourth annual conference of The World’s Best Connectors LLC, which is headquartered in Phoenix and is being co-hosted by BlackOwned.com Inc. The World’s Best Connectors (www.thewbcs.com) and BlackOwned.Com (www.blackowned.com) are organizations dedicated to enhancing the leadership development, reskilling, and overall success of CEOs.
“Being a CEO in 2023 is not the same as being a CEO in 2019. This conference will be a continuation of WBC’s mission to help executives strengthen their connections to what I call the new 5 C’s—their connections to family, employees, clients, government, and the media,” says Denise Meridith, CEO of World’s Best Connectors.
BlackOwned.com is an exciting organization, a sustainable resource powering education, employment, economics, and education, which is headquartered in San Diego, and which is an important partner of WBC.
"A leadership revolution is upon us. The challenges that our leaders are faced with are frankly insurmountable, yet achievable. Leaders must be equipped to lead their organizations and teams beyond the great tsunami, resignation, and turnover phenomenon,” says BlackOwned.com President Donna Dean. “It's going to take a next-level commitment from leaders to develop new skills, mindset shifts, and a DEI strategy that is people-centered, transparent, and impactful. I'm thrilled that our upcoming conference will provide a space for leaders to gain some tools to "lead from the top."
So, though populations have continued to boom (e.g., almost 300 people a week moving to Phoenix), whom you hire, how you hire and retain employees, where you work, when you work, how did the pandemic change your home life and family relations, and how do you recapture clients, are all questions which will challenge business leaders in 2023. During this conference, attendees will hear and learn from successful CEOs, business owners, and academic and political leaders; meet and converse with other business leaders with similar challenges but effective solutions; and leave with new ideas and tools to help prepare them for the continuing changes that will occur in 2023 and beyond.
“I always guarantee that people who attend WBC conferences and workshops will leave with the 3 R’s, not readin’, ‘riting and ‘rithmatic, but references, resources and referrals,” says Meridith. “We will explore how to reimagine C-suites in the Post-Pandemic, Post-George Floyd, Post-Jan 6 Era.”
This executive conference will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 8 AM to 2 PM at ASU’s business research facility at SkySong Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event will involve high-level speakers, panel discussions, a digital exhibit room, a continental breakfast, a luncheon, and a VIP reception. Companies interested in being sponsors should contact Denise Meridith at DeniseM@thewbcs.com. Live attendance will be limited at SkySong, but executives from anywhere in the country can also attend virtually. Registration is open now at https://blackowned.com/events/19812.
