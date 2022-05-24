Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 23, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of May 23 will include the following:

Monday, May 23 at 1:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette participated in a beach cleanup event in Myrtle Beach from 3rd Avenue South to 16th Avenue South, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tuesday, May 24 to Thursday, May 26: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the Republican Governors Association meeting, Nashville, TN.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 16, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of May 16, 2022, included:

Monday, May 16

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Buc-ee’s Travel Center Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 3390 North Williston Road, Florence, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended an award presentation for Robert Colones hosted by McLeod Health, McLeod Medical Plaza, 800 East Cheves Street, Florence, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, May 17

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Greer Chamber of Commerce Policy lunch, Cannon Center, 204 Cannon Street, Greer, S.C.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, May 18

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Staying Safe and Protecting South Carolina’s Lakes and Waterways this Summer Media Event with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Keep the Midlands Beautiful, Dominion Energy, and other community partners, Lake Murray Public Park, Lexington, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette participated in a ceremonial bill signing for the election integrity bill, State House, second floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, May 19

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Bentley Pontoon Boats, 1650 Two Notch Road, Lexington, S.C.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Governor’s Mansion Commission and Foundation spring reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, May 20

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor,1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto for Ken Simmons, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

