Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Title V Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period - U.S. General Services Administration

PUBLIC NOTICE

AIR QUALITY TITLE V OPERATING PERMIT FOR U.S. General Services Administration, nebraska avenue complex

Notice is hereby given that U.S. General Services Administration has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 3 (20 DCMR Chapter 3) to operate the following emission units at the Nebraska Avenue Complex facility located at, 3801 Nebraska Avenue NW, Washington DC 20393:

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Stack ID Emission Unit Identification Chapter 2 Permit No. Description EG-Unit #1 EG-Unit #1 Caterpillar Model No. 3516 generator set contained in a trail-mounted, with an integral 1,250-gallon diesel fuel day tank located at Nebraska Avenue Complex. 7222-A2† 1,825 kWe generator set powered by a 2,876 hp diesel engine, manufactured in 2001 and installation date: 2007 (non-NSPS) EG-Unit #2 EG-Unit #2 Caterpillar Model No. 3516 generator set contained in a trail-mounted, with an integral 1,250-gallon diesel fuel day tank located at Nebraska Avenue Complex. 7223-A2† 1,825 kWe generator set powered by a 2,876 hp diesel engine manufactured in 2001 and installation date: 2007 (non-NSPS) EG-Unit #3 EG-Unit #3 Cummins Model No. 3516B generator set contained in a trail-mounted, with an integral 1,250-gallon diesel fuel day tank located at Nebraska Avenue Complex. 7224-A2† 1,825 kWe generator set powered by a 2,876 hp diesel engine, manufactured in 2001 installation date: 2007 (non-NSPS) Life Safety Generator Detroit Diesel Life Safety Generator, Serial No. 0765031 7196‡ 600 kW generator set powered by a 804 hp diesel engine, installed date 2003 (non-NSPS Fire Pump Caterpillar Fire Pump, Serial No. 90N69428 7195‡ 121 hp diesel engine-powered fire pump, installed date: 1998 (non-NSPS) NAC Boiler 1 Model 1600, Serial No. A2222 7170‡ 16.0 MMBTU/hr Unilux Boiler NAC Boiler 2 Model 1600, Serial No. A2509 7171‡ 16.0 MMBTU/hr Unilux Boiler

† These Chapter 2 permit numbers are for reference only. The requirements of the Chapter 2 permits have been incorporated into the draft permit and the separate Chapter 2 permit documents will no longer be maintained.

‡ These permit numbers were assigned to permit applications that did not result in stand-alone Chapter 2 permits being issued. These permit numbers are included here for reference purposes only.

In addition to the above equipment, the facility maintains the following insignificant/miscellaneous units:

Smith Cast Iron 0.587 MMBTU per hour boiler, and that burns only natural gas;

Fulton 1.0 MMBTU per hour boiler that burns only natural gas;

Three 1,250-gallons aboveground diesel day tanks; and

One 20,000-gallon diesel aboveground fuel oil storage tank.

The contact person for the facility is Mr. Daniel DiRito, at (202) 997-3773 or [email protected]

EMISSIONS SUMMARY:

The following is an estimate of the overall potential emissions from the facility:

Plantwide Emissions Summary (tons per year) Pollutant Potential Emissions Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.09 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 33.67 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) – includes both filterable and condensable fractions 1.37 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 1.19 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 12.12 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) 0.16

This facility has the potential to emit (PTE) approximately 33.67 tons per year (TPY) of NOx.

This exceeds the major source threshold for NOx in the District of Columbia of 25 TPY.

Because potential emissions of NOx exceed the major source threshold, pursuant to 20 DCMR 300.1(a), the source is subject to Chapter 3 (Title V) and must obtain an operating permit in accordance with that regulation and Title V of the federal Clean Air Act.

Description and Emission Information for Units being Permitted for the First Time:

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Identification Description Life Safety Generator Detroit Diesel Life Safety Generator, Serial No. 0765031 600 kW generator set powered by a 804 hp diesel engine, installed date 2003 (non-NSPS Fire Pump Caterpillar Fire Pump, Serial No. 90N69428 121 hp diesel engine-powered fire pump, installed date: 1998 (non-NSPS) NAC Boiler 1 Model 1600, Serial No. A2222 16.0 MMBTU/hr Unilux Boiler NAC Boiler 2 Model 1600, Serial No. A2509 16.0 MMBTU/hr Unilux Boiler

The proposed emission limits for the Life Safety Generator and the Fire Pump are as follows:

A. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the units, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any 24-hour period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1]

B. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]*

The proposed emission limits for NAC Boilers 1 and 2 are as follows:

A. The boilers shall not emit pollutants in excess of those specified in the following table [20 DCMR 201]:

Combined Boiler Emission Limits Pollutant Short-Term Limit (Natural Gas) (lb/hr) Short-Term Limit (No. 2 Fuel Oil) (lb/hr) Annual Emissions Limit (ton/yr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 1.318 0.578 5.89 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 1.569 2.310 7.33 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)π 0.119 0.231 0.57 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.009 0.025 0.05

π PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

B. Total suspended particulate matter (TSP) emissions from each boiler shall not exceed 0.08 pounds per million BTU. [20 DCMR 600.1]

C. No visible emissions shall be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the boilers; except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

D. NO x and CO emissions shall not exceed those achieved with the performance of combustion process tune-ups as specified in Condition III(b)(2)(E) and (F). [20 DCMR 805.1(a), 20 DCMR 805.5(b), and 20 DCMR 805.9]:

DOEE has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 056 has been prepared.

The application, the draft permit and associated Fact Sheet and Statement of Basis, and all other materials submitted by the applicant [except those entitled to confidential treatment under 20 DCMR 301.1(c)] considered in making this preliminary determination are available for public review during normal business hours at the offices of the Department of Energy and

Environment, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002. Copies of the draft permit and related fact sheet are available at in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief

Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after June 27, 2022 will be accepted.