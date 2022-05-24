Submit Release
Public Health Officials Warn about Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jif Peanut Butter


CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, May 24 - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working with local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg.  Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that some Jif brand peanut butters may be contaminated with Salmonella and are making people sick.

According to the CDC, fourteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Senftenberg have been reported from twelve states.  Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 17, 2022 through May 1, 2022.  Illinois has one case included in this outbreak investigation from Central Illinois. 

On May 20, 2022, J.M. Smucker Company recalled multiple types of Jif brand peanut butter. The company advised consumers to check the list of recalled products to see if they possess any of the recalled products. They should check the lot code number on the container to see if it is between 1274425 through 2140425, with "425" at the end of the first 7 numbers.  The lot code number is located next to the best buy date.  Consumers who have products matching the above description in their possession are advised to dispose of them immediately. They should not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jif peanut butter to humans or animals, including dogs and birds.  Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot, soapy water.

Symptoms of illness caused by Salmonella may include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration.  If these symptoms are experienced 12 to 72 hours after eating Jif brand peanut butters, people should contact a health care provider and let them know they have recently eaten Jif peanut butter. 

IDPH is working with local health departments to identify additional cases and perform lab testing.  Investigators are working to determine if additional products are contaminated.  For the most up to date recall list, go to the FDA website to see a list of recalled products.
 
For more information and examples of where to find the lot code, go to: https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-peanut-butter-may-2022.


