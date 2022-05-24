VSP ST Johnsbury/ theft of catalytic converters
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003580
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 05/21/2022, after dark
INCIDENT LOCATION: 179 VT Route 25, Topsham
VIOLATION: Theft, Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Darren Lahaye
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/21/2022 sometime after dark, Lahaye (54) had several vehicles parked at his shop that had the catalytic converters cut off. Lahaye advised his neighbor told him a dark colored truck pulled into his yard late Saturday night. Unfortunately, this is happening more and more and without help for the public these thefts will continue. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.