Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,610 in the last 365 days.

VSP ST Johnsbury/ theft of catalytic converters

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4003580

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                      

STATION:  VSP St Johnsbury          

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 05/21/2022, after dark

INCIDENT LOCATION: 179 VT Route 25, Topsham

VIOLATION: Theft, Vandalism

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                  

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Darren Lahaye

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/21/2022 sometime after dark, Lahaye (54) had several vehicles parked at his shop that had the catalytic converters cut off. Lahaye advised his neighbor told him a dark colored truck pulled into his yard late Saturday night. Unfortunately, this is happening more and more and without help for the public these thefts will continue. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.

 

You just read:

VSP ST Johnsbury/ theft of catalytic converters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.