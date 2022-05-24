VSP ST Johnsbury/ theft of catalytic converters

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4003580

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 05/21/2022, after dark

INCIDENT LOCATION: 179 VT Route 25, Topsham

VIOLATION: Theft, Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Darren Lahaye

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/21/2022 sometime after dark, Lahaye (54) had several vehicles parked at his shop that had the catalytic converters cut off. Lahaye advised his neighbor told him a dark colored truck pulled into his yard late Saturday night. Unfortunately, this is happening more and more and without help for the public these thefts will continue. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.