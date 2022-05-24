Road Closure This Week on Stine Road in West Hemlock Township, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2014 (Stine Road) will be closed this week in West Hemlock Township, Montour County, for maintenance work.

On Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26, Stine Road will be closed between Route 642 and Route 2007 (Columbia Hill Road) while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs base repairs. Work will be performed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 5:00 PM, weather permitting.

A detour using Route 2016 (Shultz Road) and Columbia Hill Road will be in place while work is being performed. School buses will be permitted through the road closure.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

