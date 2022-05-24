Route 2001 South Main Street & Route 18 Park Avenue Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to advise motorists of single lane restrictions at the intersection of Route 2001 (South Main Street) and Route 18 (Park Avenue) in the City of Washington, Washington County.



Single lane restrictions will begin on Wednesday, May 25 and will continue through Friday, May 27. Alternating one-way traffic control utilizing flaggers will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The restrictions will resume Tuesday, May 31 and continue through the end of the day. All work is weather permitting.



The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform subsurface boring and sampling for the Catfish Creek Culvert Replacement Project. Crews from Alfred Benesch & Company will be conducting the work.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov



