SEPTA to Close County Line Road for Rail Improvements in Bucks, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – SEPTA is planning to close County Line Road between Park Avenue and Route 332 (Jacksonville Road) in Warminster Township, Bucks County, and Hatboro Borough, Montgomery County, from 9:00 AM Friday, June 10 to 6:00 PM Monday, June 13, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.


During the 24-hour closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 263 (York Road), Route 132 (Street Road), and Route 332 (Jacksonville Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. 


Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #




