Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns International Skeet and International Bunker Trap champions

The Scholastic Clay Target Program held championship events for International Skeet and International Bunker Trap the past two weekends. These events are the same as what are competed in at the Olympics.

International Skeet was held May 14-15 at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee, while the International Bunker Trap Championship was held on May 21 at the AVAD Hunt Club, near Coon Rapids.

In the International Skeet competition, Logan Burxvoort, from the Pella Shooters Club, won the men’s non-collegiate division, while Matthew Brindley, from William Penn, won the men’s collegiate division. Megan Vos, from the Oskaloosa Shooting team, won the women’s non-collegiate division.

At the International Bunker Trap Championship, it was a repeat performance for brother and sister Cole and Lexi Henning, from Wilton, who won the men’s non-collegiate and ladies non-collegiate, respectively. Sam Gannon, from Iowa Central, won the men’s collegiate division. Athletes from both events were invited to the National Junior Olympic Match in Hillsdale, Mich., in July.

The final results from both events are below.

International Skeet Championship

Men’s Individual

Logan Bruxvoort, Pella Shooters Club: 87 Carson Simon, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 78 Tyler Tucker, Indianola Youth Trap Team: 71

Women’s Individual

Megan Vos, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 66 Madalynn Schroeder, Pella Shooters Club: 58 Haley Starmer, Pella Shooters Club: 49

Men’s Collegiate Individual

Mathew Brindley, William Penn Shotgun Sports: 116

International Skeet Team Standings

Pella Shooters Club: 194

International Bunker Trap Championship

Men’s Individual

Cole Henning, Wilton Trap Team: 108 Dylan Johnson, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports: 94 Jackson Woebke, Carroll County Shooting Sports: 92

Women’s Individual

Lexi Henning, Wilton Trap Team: 95

Men’s Collegiate Individual

Sam Gannon, Iowa Central Community College: 105 Breydon Paxson, Simpson College: 104

International Bunker Trap Team Standings

Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports: 274 Carroll County Shooting Sports: 234

The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the country. Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet.

Up next is the American Trap Championships, June 7- 12, at the Iowa State Trapshooting Association Homegrounds, near Cedar Falls.

The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports coordinator, at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.