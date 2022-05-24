When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 24, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 24, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Peanut Butter

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Coblentz Chocolate Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Coblentz Chocolate Company Product Description: Product Description Various chocolate products containing peanut butter

Company Announcement

Coblentz Chocolate Company of Walnut Creek, Ohio is recalling certain Peanut Butter Products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall is a direct result of the J.M. Smucker Co. Jif® Peanut Butter recall. Coblentz Chocolate Company has ceased using Jif® Peanut Butter in production at this time. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through the Coblentz Chocolate Company retail store and other retail locations.

The products included in the recall were sold between November 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022. The specific products include lot numbers 1315-2140.

Products included in the recall are Peanut Butter Spread, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich, Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich, Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Fudge Sampler, Peanut Butter Fudge, Buckeye Fudge, Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster, Peanut Butter Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn, Select Gift Boxes: 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Assorted Creams, 16 oz. Assorted Creams.

Consumers who have purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at jifrecall@CoblentzChocolates.com or 1-800-338-9341.