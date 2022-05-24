More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville, GA (May 24, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, GA. The Gwinnett County Police Department requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation after a shooting occurred in the area of Pine Lane and Pine Arbor Lane in Lawrenceville, GA. One man was shot and is being treated at Northside Gwinnett Hospital in critical condition. One K-9 officer was shot and is in stable condition.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:17 p.m. on May 23, officers were dispatched to an aggravated battery call at 617 Pine Lane, Lawrenceville. Levi Bryan, age 17, of Oakwood, entered the home with a gun and threatened the individuals inside, to include his girlfriend. Bryan was made to leave the home prior to officers’ arrival and was seen walking behind houses close by. When officers encountered Bryan in the woods behind houses on Pine Lane, Bryan fired his gun, shooting a K-9 officer. Officers returned fire, striking Bryan.

The GBI is investigating the aggravated assault investigation against Bryan and charges are pending. The GBI will also conduct an independent investigation of the use of force. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.