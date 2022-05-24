Submit Release
FDLE arrests Perry man for possession of child sexual abuse material

May 24, 2022
 
PERRY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Robert Lee Martin, 30, of Perry, today for possession of child sexual abuse material. 
 
The investigation began in February, after FDLE agents received 15 cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tips alerted agents to an online address sharing files depicting possible sexual abuse of children, some as young as one year old.
 
FDLE agents, with assistance from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Martin and seized numerous items of evidence.
 
Martin was booked into the Taylor County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Third Judicial Circuit. 
 
This case remains active. While Martin is currently charged with one count, additional charges are anticipated following completion of the forensic exams. 
 
Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

FDLE arrests Perry man for possession of child sexual abuse material

