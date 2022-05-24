Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,606 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Volusia County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release
May 24, 2022
 
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Richard Lee Roberson, 55, of Holly Hill, today on ten counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.  Due to the number of child sexual abuse material files found, each count is upgraded to a second-degree felony per F.S. 775.0847.
 
FDLE investigators learned that a computer user at Roberson’s residence was downloading child sexual abuse material online. Upon securing and serving a search warrant this morning, agents uncovered evidence of hundreds of child sexual abuse material files on a desktop computer, laptop computer and external hard drive. The child victims being sexually abused in the files discovered on Roberson’s devices include toddlers and infants.
 
FDLE agents arrested Roberson and seized his electronic devices for further examination. Holly Hill Police Department and Daytona Beach Police Department assisted with the case.
 
Roberson was booked into the Volusia County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Seventh Judicial Circuit. 
 
Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Volusia County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.