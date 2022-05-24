Submit Release
Maryland Conservation Corps Now Recruiting Young Adults for 2022-23

Award-Winning Program Provides Practical Experience and Skills Training

Photo of group of people at riverside

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now recruiting members for the Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program that engages young adults aged 17-25 in extensive conservation, environmental and natural resources management projects across the state.

The department seeks to hire 35 full-time members who will work on eight teams for an 11-month period, beginning in late September 2022.

In an average year, Maryland Conservation Corps members will:

  • Maintain thousands of acres of public lands
  • Help preserve rich historical heritage sites
  • Maintain hundreds of miles of trails
  • Plant thousands of trees
  • Provide environmental education programming for Maryland students
  • Improve park nature centers
  • Restore wildlife habitat
  • Support the improvement of the Chesapeake and coastal bays

“The Maryland Conservation Corps provides young adults with a meaningful opportunity to gain experience in environmental science and natural resource conservation,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said. “From aquatic systems and public lands management, the program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment that supports community service and conservation stewardship.” 

To be considered, interested individuals must submit an online application. Placement will be on a first-come, first-served basis, so an early application is encouraged. 

The Maryland Conservation Corps program is funded by AmeriCorps, the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Maryland Conservation Corps Now Recruiting Young Adults for 2022-23

