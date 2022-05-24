Submit Release
Governor Carney Activates Emergency Management Assistance Compact to Support Emergency Response to Barge Fire

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Tuesday issued a limited State of Emergency in Kent County due to the barge fire occurring in the Delaware Bay.

The Governor requested additional resources to support local emergency management agencies – including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control – through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) to continue combatting the fire.

“Emergency response crews have been actively fighting the barge fire for more than 24 hours,” said Governor Carney. “This local State of Emergency will help support their efforts to continue to fight the burn and assess the possible impact on the environment, the bay, and wildlife. Thank you to all the first responders keeping our community and our environment safe.”

This State of Emergency took effect at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, and will remain in effect until terminated.

Click here for a PDF of the full State of Emergency Declaration.

###

