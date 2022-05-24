Aptima Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Company recognized for corporate culture based on innovation, impact, and empathy

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc. has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.



After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“At Aptima, our culture is founded on three principles that our founders planted and our staff have embraced: innovation, impact, and empathy,” said Shawn Weil, Aptima’s Chief Growth Officer. “But what really separates our company from others is empathy. Baked into our interactions, processes, and policies is the belief that everyone at the company needs to understand challenges and opportunities from multiple vantage points and keep those perspectives in mind when making decisions—big and small. The result is an exciting and humane place to work.”

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

