Company Announcement Date: May 24, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 24, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Peanut Butter

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Celery and Apple Peanut Butter Cups

5/24/2022- Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc, of Portland, Oregon is initiating a voluntary recall of perishable Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G containing the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz. cups due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled products have 9-days shelf life and were distributed in Oregon and Washington to retailers and supermarkets from 02/19/2022 through 05/23/2022. A list of recalled products and affected Use By Dates range is listed in the table below.

Brand Product Pack Size UPC Use By Dates Range Included States Mary’s Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G 6/7.5 oz. 8 87241 79672 1 05/15/2022-05/31/2022 OR, WA Mary’s Harvest Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G 6/6.5 oz. 8 87241 79671 4 05/15/2022-05/30/2022 OR, WA

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc. initiated this recall because it contains the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup that is recalled by JM Smucker Co.

In addition, if you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them at once of this product recall and inform them to not consume the products and destroy or discard it.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration.

Anyone who has the recalled Mary’s Harvest products in their possession should not consume and should discard of the affected G&G cup including the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup. Peanut Butter has a longer shelf life than celery or apple, consumer who saved the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cups from G&G products should not consume it.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 503-808-9444, Monday-Friday, 8am -4:30pm PST.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this regard. Please feel free to contact us should you require additional information or assistance.